Myrtle Beach man who claimed “stand your ground” in 2016 shooting deaths sentenced to life in prison

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man who asked a judge to dismiss his murder charges under the “stand your ground” law was convicted this week.
According to court dockets, a jury found Calvin Ford guilty of two counts of murder.
The defendant argued he was justified in the 2016 shooting deaths of 26-year-old Dameion Hakeem Alston and 27-year-old Marquis Jamal Burgess.
Back in March, a judge denied Ford’s motion to dismiss his charges under the “stand your ground” law.
Aliga Campbell, who also faced two counts of murder and weapons charges in relation to the case, was found not guilty in the proceedings and was released.
