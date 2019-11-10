Nightclub employee accused of breach of trust over customer payments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee at a Charleston nightclub is accused of keeping payments made to the business that went to her personal accounts.
Britttany Reed is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent. She appeared in bond court on Saturday morning and is now out of jail.
Court documents say she worked at the Republic Garden and Lounge as the Director of Guest Relations and a VIP Coordinator.
While scheduling reservations she told clients to make payments through an app, Venmo, linked to her personal bank account instead of paying Republic directly, according to reports.
The affidavit says the transactions, which totaled $2,085, happened between June 4 and July 1.
It says her position required her to schedule group reservations and process payments. Authorities say Republic provided services for the clients but never received payment from Reed.
