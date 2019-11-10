Police: Man arrested after Facebook rifle sale meet up turns into robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of robbing another man of a rifle at gunpoint is in the Charleston County jail.
Xavier Holmes appeared in bond court on Saturday morning.
Court documents say Holmes arranged to purchase a gun from a person he met on Facebook on October 31.
Reports say when they met in person at a home on Hanover street, Holmes held the seller at gunpoint. It says Holmes summoned for people upstairs and when the victim heard footsteps the victim left.
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department say they spoke with a witness on Thursday that corroborated the victim’s account.
Police say on Thursday Holmes posted a picture of him holding the stolen rifle on Facebook.
Holmes is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was also charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun on November 8 and was taken into custody.
Police say he does not hold a concealed carry permit.
A judge granted Holmes bond, but he has not bonded out.
