CCSD Board of Trustees begin process to make major changes district wide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Monday, the Charleston County School District Board will meet to discuss recommendations that would change schools from Sullivan’s Island to Hollywood.
The changes have been in the works for more than a year. Recently, parents have voiced their concerns about some of the changes in a series of public meetings. Many of the concerns include the closing and merging of schools and changes to magnet programs.
The recommendations that the board will discuss on Monday include:
- Combining Lambs Elementary, Hunley Park Elementary, and W.B. Goodwin Elementary on one campus.
- Merge District 10 middle schools by putting all sixth-graders at West Ashley Middle and all seventh and eighth graders at C.E. Williams Middle.
- Combine Minnie Hughes Elementary and E.B. Ellington Elementary on the Ellington campus beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
- Return the fifth grade at Haut Gap Middle to the area elementary schools, making Haut Gap a 6-8 school.
- Change the application process for Buist Academy.
- Eliminate the magnet status of Sullivan’s island elementary and St. Andrews math and science.
Last week, lawmakers asked the district to hold off on voting on any of the proposed changes because of concerns and confusion about the changes. More than 20 state lawmakers signed the letter asking the district to slow down. The school district was supposed to meet with the delegation on Friday. Now that meeting is scheduled for Nov. 22.
The Board’s meeting on Monday is set for 12:25 p.m. at 75 Calhoun Street.
