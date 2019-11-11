Complaints about speeding, reckless driving lead to sobriety, license checkpoints this week

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a series of nighttime checkpoints from Tuesday through Thursday this week.
The agency’s patrol unit, saturation team and traffic unit will conduct sobriety and driver’s license checkpoints in the area of Orangeburg and Boone Hill Roads, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rick Carson.
The checkpoints are being conducted in response to increased complaints about speeding, reckless driving and failure to comply with traffic signals, he said.
Deputies will check for a valid driver’s license, sobriety, seatbelt use, proper child restraints and any other violations that may be visible.
Drivers should use caution when traveling in these areas to to be alert for stopped traffic and the presence of law enforcement officers, Carson said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.