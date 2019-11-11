Coroner identifies two men killed in North Charleston gun battle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified two men who were killed in a shooting in North Charleston this past weekend.
Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office say 21-year-old Tariq Matthews from Moncks Corner and 20-year-old Nathaniel Delesline from North Charleston each died from a gunshot wound on Sunday night.
Another person was also injured in the shooting.
Investigators described the incident as a shootout which happened around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Prospect Drive.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people dead and a third injured.
“The subjects were in two separate parked vehicles and exchanged gunfire at the time of the incident,” said Karley Ash with NCPD. “The third subject was in one of the vehicles. NCPD is working to determine how the third subject was struck.”
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing as officers try to determine the relationship between the two subjects.
