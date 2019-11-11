Crews working to repair damaged natural gas line in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy crews are working to secure a gas leak along Rivers Avenue caused by a third-party contractor.
The incident was reported near the 5000 block of Rivers Avenue at 12:32 p.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.
The contractor was doing excavation work in the area when they struck and damaged the an underground natural gas service lines, according to Dominion spokesperson Paul Fischer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
