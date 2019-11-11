Deputies: 1 treated for injuries after fight between teens at Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a fight between teenagers at the Coastal Carolina Fair over the weekend.
According to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio, deputies diffused the fight on Saturday and detained several people.
The reason for the fight is unknown, but Antonio said one person had a contusion on his head and was seen at the Fair’s medical center.
None of the teens involved wanted to press charges, Antonio said.
