Election protest denied for North Charleston mayoral race

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two protests were heard on Monday morning, one for a North Charleston city council seat and the other for the North Charleston mayoral race. Protests are a time for candidates to dispute election results.
The first protest was requested by Jesse Williams, running for a council seat, but his protest was denied.
The second was for John Singletary who ran for North Charleston mayor.
In the race, Singletary came in second to incumbent, Keith Summey.
During Monday’s hearing, Singletary called several witnesses and submitted videos as evidence.
He claimed some voters got the wrong ballot style at a Dorchester County polling location, claimed his name didn’t appear on some ballots at some locations and claimed some poll workers denied qualified African American voters from voting in North Charleston.
After about a five hour hearing, Singletary’s claim was denied.
“Because we did not find that he presented sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the outcome of the election was affected by the irregularities that he submitted to evidence," said Christie Varnado, chair of the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration,
Singletary has 10 days to appeal and said he will appeal.
After the hearing, when asked for a comment, Singletary refused to speak to Live 5 News claiming voter numbers we reported were incorrect.
However, after checking our numbers for both Charleston and Dorchester Counties, the numbers Live 5 news reported are correct.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.