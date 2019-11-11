FIRST ALERT: Work to repair downtown water main break could last into evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says portions of Lockwood Boulevard in downtown Charleston is closed because of a water main break.
The break was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at the city marina at 17 Lockwood Blvd.
Lockwood Boulevard South and the Lockwood South exit on the James Island Connector are closed. All traffic is being forced onto Calhoun Street.
Chartleston Water System spokesman Mike Saia said it is not clear how long it will take to complete the work but that the road closure could last into the evening.
“It seems to be a complicated break,” he said.
He said the cause of the break is not yet known, which is normal at this point. Saia says any number of things could cause a break, including the age of the pipe, soil conditions, nearby construction. It could even have started as a small leak that finally grew to this point over a period of time, he said.
