Man charged with killing 2, including pregnant woman, in stabbing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after a deadly stabbing which left two people dead including a pregnant woman in Berkeley County over the weekend.
Deputies responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Clarine Drive in the Goose Creek area for a reported stabbing.
Two victims were found in the driveway of a residence, according to Berkeley County sheriff’s office spokesman Jeremy Baker.
The suspect has been identified as Anthony Lamar Gathers II, who has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of death or injury of child in utero due to commission of a violent crime.
Baker said Gathers was taken into custody at the scene.
The Berkeley County coroner will release the names of the deceased.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.