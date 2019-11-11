Man reported missing on Halloween found dead along Pee Dee roadway

(Source: Gray News, file image)
By WMBF News Staff | November 11, 2019 at 10:22 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 11:36 AM

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials have identified the man who was found dead along a Marlboro County roadway over the weekend.

According to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown, the man has been identified as 28-year-old Jovanni Jamal McClain. Brown said McClain’s body was found on Saturday along Highway 38.

McClain was reported missing on Halloween.

According to Brown, McClain’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

