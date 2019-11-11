Man reported missing on Halloween found dead along Pee Dee roadway

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials have identified the man who was found dead along a Marlboro County roadway over the weekend.
According to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown, the man has been identified as 28-year-old Jovanni Jamal McClain. Brown said McClain’s body was found on Saturday along Highway 38.
McClain was reported missing on Halloween.
According to Brown, McClain’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.