North College Hill police arrest man accused of stabbing his 6-year-old son

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - North College Hill police say they arrested a man Sunday in connection with the stabbing of his 6-year-old son.
Police say it happened in the 1300 block of Galbraith Road.
Herb Price is accused of stabbing his 6-year-old son in the chest with a large knife.
The child has serious injuries but is expected to be okay, police say.
Price is charged with felonious assault, endangering children and domestic violence.
Police say he is in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.