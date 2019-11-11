Parent Survival Guide: Keeping your holiday spending under control

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The holiday season is a time of giving, but it’s also the season of spending.
According to the American Research Group, shoppers around the country say they’re planning to spend an average of close to $1,000 for gifts this holiday season.
Dorothea Bernique with Increasing Hope Financial Training Center says making sure holiday spending does not break the bank starts with creating a budget.
“That helps create boundaries for yourself and create limits that safeguards the conditions of your finances. So yeah start with a budget,” says Bernique.
Bernique says when it comes to shopping it’s important to create a list and stick to it and don’t be enticed to buy for yourself.
“Many times what happens, you’re out there shopping for Christmas gifts and your like,'I like this,' and you’re doing more shopping for yourself than for those on the gift list that you have. So don’t shop for yourself,” says Bernique.
Another tip Bernique says that can shave off some of the names on your list quickly and help you stay within your limit is to buy a family gift for friends and family instead of something for every individual.
Where you shop counts too.
She says there are perks to shopping online, not only skipping the lines but you can find some sweet deals too.
Bernique says all in all enjoy the season for what it’s meant to be.
“Be careful of what you allow your motivator to be. If that motivator is to spend time with the ones you love and family and friends, and motivated to be a blessing to someone else then you will have one of the greatest holidays you ever had with or without money,” says Bernique.
