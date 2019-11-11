Pompeo encourages Citadel cadets to embrace leadership, lessons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spent part of Veterans Day speaking to the South Carolina Corps of Cadets at The Citadel about how his military experience shaped his leadership style and took questions from students on current affairs.
The trip was Pompeo’s first visit to the military academy. The secretary said he wanted to encourage the roughly 2,300 cadets to embrace leadership and the lessons they’re being taught.
“The military taught me that effective leadership means setting a clear mission and a good example while empowering everyone on the team to follow suit,” Pompeo said.
The speech was a part of The Citadel’s “Greater Issues Series” which was founded in 1954 to engage cadets in current issues and topics.
Cadet Ruby Bolden said she enjoyed the secretary’s speech, speaking to much of what the students hear at the academy.
“The team is as strong as its weakest person, Bolden said. “That is something that we go by here, especially since we are a student-led corps. That really stood out to me as well.”
After his speech, Pompeo took questions on current affairs.
One question even asked about President Trump’s twitter, saying “Do you think the president’s twitter campaign helps or hinders foreign policy and how other countries view the United States?”
Pompeo responded, “It’s a way he can reach the entire world instantaneously. It’s an incredibly powerful tool and I must say world leaders read it.”
According to the secretary’s public schedule, Monday is his last day in South Carolina.
Earlier in the day, Pompeo said that if there’s one thing he wants the students to take away from the experience, it is, “There’s real power in service and sacrifice, and that is noble and it is worthy."
