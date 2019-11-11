NCDPS: Juveniles who escaped from N.C. development center may be in Black Mountain area

By WBTV Web Staff | November 10, 2019 at 7:02 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 10:22 AM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believe two boys who escaped a local juvenile corrections facility may be in the Black Mountain area near Asheville.

The NCDPS is asking members of the Black Mountain community to be cautious as authorities continue to search for those two minors.

The two boys, identified as Chris H and Mikal M, escaped the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center in Concord around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Due to the unpredictability of juvenile behavior during an escape, the Department has a high degree of concern for the safety of the juveniles and the public.

These are the most recently taken photographs of the juvenile escapees below.

The incident occurred at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center and involved youths who have been identified as Chris H (left) and Mikal M (right). (Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

Anyone who believes they may have seen the juveniles or knows of their location is asked to contact the police immediately.

