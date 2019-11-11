Record cold possible by midweek!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong Arctic cold front is poised to race across the Central and Eastern half of the United States over the next 48 hours producing record cold for many from the Plains to the Southeast. Ahead of the front today, the weather will be quiet here on our Veterans Day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. The cold front will still be well west of the area when we wake up on Tuesday allowing for a mild start to the day with most spots near 70 degrees by lunchtime. The cold front will quickly race through the area Tuesday afternoon bringing a round of rain and dropping the temperatures 20° over the course of 1-2 hours. As the sky clears out Tuesday night, cold, dry air will race into the area. Temperatures will be in the 20s for most inland spots by Wednesday morning. We could come close to the record low of 29° dating back to 1941. Another record that’s in jeopardy is the “cold max” temperature. With a forecast high of 50° on Wednesday, that would set a new record for the coldest high temperature on November 13.