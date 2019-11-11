Pompeo visits Charleston: ‘There’s real power in service and sacrifice’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak to the South Carolina Corps of Cadets at The Citadel on Veterans Day.
Pompeo will speak to cadets at 10 a.m.
Pompeo says he wants cadets to take away an important message from the visit.
“There’s real power in service and sacrifice, and that is noble and it is worthy,” he said. “And there’ll be critics from time to time. There’ll be those who who take shots, but it is it is a noble undertaking. And every American should spend some part of their life as a time of service. We are so privileged here in the United States, sometimes, frankly, we take it a little bit for granted and on this day, on this special day of Veterans Day, I want to make sure they know how much America President Trump, and our entire leadership team appreciates their willingness to consider this service for country.”
Pompeo also said he spoke with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday night, who gave him an encouraging outlook about the state concerning its job growth. He also stood behind Charleston’s dutch dialogues program in an effort to help fix flooding in the city.
The impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is also set to begin later this week, and Pompeo stood behind those who will testify.
“Well I hope everyone who testifies will go do so truthfully accurately,” he said. “When they do, the oversight role will have been performed. And I think America will come to see what took place there. I was part of America’s Ukraine policy, we were very clear. We wanted to make sure that the corruption that had been existing in Ukraine for an awfully long time was reduced, that [Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky] had the capability to do that, and then this president wanted to make sure to that Vladimir Putin wouldn’t be able to inflict hardship on the people of Ukraine. So we provided defensive weapon systems to the people of Ukraine. The previous administration chose not to do that. They chose to provide blankets. We gave them real weapons where they could fight against the Russians. I’m proud of what the administration did with us Ukraine policy.”
Pompeo, himself is a graduate of West Point, is also expected to visit top state Republican officials during his visit to South Carolina.
