Pompeo visits Charleston: ‘There’s real power in service and sacrifice’

“Well I hope everyone who testifies will go do so truthfully accurately,” he said. “When they do, the oversight role will have been performed. And I think America will come to see what took place there. I was part of America’s Ukraine policy, we were very clear. We wanted to make sure that the corruption that had been existing in Ukraine for an awfully long time was reduced, that [Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky] had the capability to do that, and then this president wanted to make sure to that Vladimir Putin wouldn’t be able to inflict hardship on the people of Ukraine. So we provided defensive weapon systems to the people of Ukraine. The previous administration chose not to do that. They chose to provide blankets. We gave them real weapons where they could fight against the Russians. I’m proud of what the administration did with us Ukraine policy.”