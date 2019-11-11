N. Charleston veteran gifted home from Habitat for Humanity on Veterans Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Veterans Day, Americans remember the sacrifice veterans continue to make and everything they do to protect our freedoms.
They give all, and several organizations in Charleston wanted to return the favor.
The Habitat for Humanity Veterans Build, along with multiple other organizations, officially turned the keys, of a new house, over to Robert Martin, a veteran.
“This house means a culmination of a longstanding dream to own a home, build a home, be part of an organization that can actually build homes and actually get my hands dirty in building a home also,” Martin said.
About a dozen people gathered at the dedication in North Charleston. This home is the first Habitat for Humanity Veterans Build – which is a home built by veterans for veterans. The goal is to provide affordable homeownership for U.S. veterans and their families.
Volunteers, including Robert, spent more than 4,000 hours building the home.
