Woman arrested after saying she had bomb in her bag at S.C. airport, official says

GREER, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - A Kentucky woman was arrested Saturday after saying she had a bomb in her bag at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, according to Tom Tyra, director of communications at GSP Airport.
Tyra said it happened about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. He said the GSP Police Department got a call from American Airlines saying they had a passenger that was “causing a stir” at the luggage counter.
While at the counter, the passenger had an interaction with customer service personnel and got frustrated, Tyra said. When asked if she had anything hazardous in her luggage, a woman, later identified as Laura Jones, said she had a bomb in her bag, Trya said.
The airline then called police, saying the passenger reported a bomb was in her bag.
Jones later admitted that she said that, Tyra said. Police and Transportation Safety Administration screened the passenger’s bags, but found nothing harmful in them.
"We take threats very seriously, and there are things you can say in airports and things you can’t say, Tyra said. "It’s one of those things whether you’re frustrated or not, there are other ways to handle it.”
Jones was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with first-offense bomb threat.
