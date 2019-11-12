BCSD, City of Hanahan looking to partner for new sports park

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Berkeley County School District could be getting a new sports park in the next few years. On Tuesday, the district is taking a first look at plans to partner with the City of Hanahan to construct it.
The proposed park would have multi-purpose fields, baseball diamonds, a lawn and a playground.
It would be on more than 50 acres in Hanahan and current renderings include a nature trail and lake.
According to the proposed development and use agreement, the City of Hanahan would cover the costs of construction and upkeep. But the Berkeley County School District will also contribute nearly $1 million for the project.
It’s unclear how, or if, this project will impact taxes.
The partnership would allow students at Hanahan Elementary, Middle, and High Schools, as well as Bowens Corner Elementary, to use the park’s facilities for tennis, soccer and other school activities.
BCSD’s Facilities and Capital Planning Committee is expected to look over the agreement today at 7:30 p.m. at the district’s offices.
