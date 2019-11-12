Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to join Live PD

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is joining one of the most popular shows on cable television.
Sheriff Duane Lewis says deputies will begin to appear on Live PD starting Friday on A&E.
“We’ve made a name for ourselves as a premier law enforcement agency in South Carolina,” Lewis said in a statement. “But now we get to show the nation.”
The show includes live and unfiltered access to law enforcement as they patrol their communities on a typical night. It bounces minute-by-minute between the featured police departments and offers an inside look at each live incident.
“Citizens, elected officials, and deputies have all asked about joining Live PD. I’m glad to see it coming to fruition,” Lewis said. “From taking drug dealers off the streets to solving decades-old cold cases, we’re excited to highlight the great work this office does on a daily basis to a national television audience.”
