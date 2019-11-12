Break-ins have Johns Island business owners on alert

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - At least three Johns Island business owners say they have been targeted in burglaries in the last three weeks.
The latest break-in happened Sunday night at Angel Oak Plant Nursery on Brownswood Road. Owner Pam Kirby says she came out to her shed Monday morning and noticed the lock had been busted, most likely with a crowbar.
Kirby says the burglars took lawn equipment.
Her reaction?
“Not again. They’ve done it before. They stole a golf cart, then they attempted to steal a Cushman,” Kirby said.
Kirby says it’s gotten to the point where she had to tie a heavy chain around her boat to prevent it from being stolen.
“I keep the boat chained up, I’m worried about the tractor if I lose that,” Kirby said.
The owner of Coastal Landscape Design said his business was broken into three weeks ago and that landscaping equipment also was taken.
Kirby believes whoever is committing the crimes is familiar with the area.
“It’s almost like a big square they’re staying in, it’s somebody close,” Kirby said.
“When’s somebody gonna do something? Enough is enough. I mean people are trying to make a living.”
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio says Investigators are trying to identify suspects. They are also increasing patrols in the area, he said.
There is no word if any of the break-ins might be related.
