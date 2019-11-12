Coastal Baseball Announces 2020 Schedule

In conjunction with the schedule announcement, season tickets for all home baseball games this spring at Springs Brooks Stadium are on sale now. Season ticket prices start at a low $250 for the entire home season. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499. After playing a brutal schedule last season that included 12 teams that made the previous NCAA Baseball Championship Tournament, coach Gilmore has lined up another tough schedule this year that includes contests versus 2019 NCAA Championship Tournament teams in UNC Wilmington, Illinois, NC State, Clemson, North Carolina, and Georgia.