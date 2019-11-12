Etienne, Simpson Collect ACC Weekly Honors

Against NC State, Etienne rushed 14 times for 112 yards with two rushing touchdowns and caught three passes for 31 yards with a receiving touchdown. In the process, he tied the school record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games with his fifth straight 100-yard performance, matching the marks set by Kenny Flowers in 1985 and by Raymond Priester in 1996-97. His second rushing touchdown of the game was his 50th career rushing touchdown, as he joined James Conner and Lamar Jackson as the only players in ACC history to reach 50 career rushing touchdowns.