FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning issued for Lowcountry Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bring out the heavy jackets, cover those plants, and bring pets inside if possible. The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday because of the cold temperatures coming to the area.
High temperatures in most areas of the Lowcountry aren’t expected to rise above 50 degrees.
A freeze warning has also been issued for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday.
“Most inland spots will drop into the 20s,” meteorologist Joey Sovine said. “We’ll be close to freezing along the beaches.”
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh expects it will be some of the coldest air of the season.
“The record low for Wednesday morning is 29 and we may meet that,” he said. "People should be ready for this cold and bring in tender plants, keep pets warm and check on the elderly Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures should stay rather chilly for the rest of the week.”
