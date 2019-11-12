FIRST ALERT: Record cold possible Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will race through the area this afternoon bringing rain, wind and a big drop in temperatures. Ahead of the front, most places will reach the 70s but as the front passes through the temperatures will drop through the 60s, 50s and into the 40s by this evening. In fact, by tomorrow morning, inland areas will drop into the mid to upper 20s with low 30s near the beaches. FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for overnight and early Wednesday. The record low temperature of 29° dating back to 1941 will be approached tomorrow morning. Also, in jeopardy of falling is the record “cold” high for tomorrow of 51°. Meaning that if we only reach 50°, it will be the coldest high temperature ever recorded in Charleston on November 13. Temperatures will only slowly moderate as we head toward the end of the week. In fact, a coastal storm will likely bring a round of rain Friday, and maybe Saturday, along with breezy conditions and chilly temperatures to round out the work week.