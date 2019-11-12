Former SC Gov. Mark Sanford ends longshot 2020 presidential bid

The Republican Party is made up of good people, but it has been misled by this President and turned in a direction that will bring self-inflicted injury both to the party and the conservative movement for years to come. What’s come of our once strong beliefs on financial prudence and stewardship? Do we still believe in trade and recognize that raising tariffs is raising taxes? And how about putting our faith in laws and institutions, and not a man? Of separation of power? What of our belief in what the Bible says of humility and truth for those of us who consider ourselves of faith? And didn’t conservative once mean deliberate steps when it came to discarding the collective wisdom of those who have come before us? Traditions matter in political norms, or at Christmas, and wisdom does not blindly discard the good with the bad in traditions or institutions that have served our country.