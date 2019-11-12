‘I was scared. I was praying’: N.C. mother endures unthinkable as man drives off with 3-year-old child inside car

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County mother said the unthinkable happened when a man stole her car with her 3-year-old daughter inside.
According to Megan Haywood, it happened over the weekend at the Tobacco Store where she works in the Rowland community.
Haywood said her 3-year-old daughter, Chaslyn, was with her father, asleep in the backseat of the car just three feet away from the front door of her job. She said the child’s father briefly got out the car to ask if she was off when a man got in the car and drove off.
Haywood said the man drove almost three miles down Ashpole Church Road before letting her daughter go.
“I didn’t know if he would get away and harm my baby in any kind of way," Haywood said. “I was scared. I was praying. I was begging the Lord to return my child safely.”
She said a man who witnessed what happened chased after the car and got her daughter to safety. Chaslyn suffered minor scratches.
Haywood said Rowland police later arrived and only wrote her and her daughter’s name and date of birth. The next day they asked her to write a statement.
She said she hasn’t heard from the police about the man responsible. She said more needs to be done so she can get can put the situation behind her.
“You don’t think that something like this would happen, especially to a good child. But then once you go through it, you are a lot more cautious," Haywood said.
We’ve reached out the Rowland Police Department for the official report.
