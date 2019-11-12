In-person absentee voting underway for Charleston mayor’s race, council seat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one week to go before the runoff election that will decide the Charleston mayor's race, absentee voting is available in North Charleston.
Incumbent John Tecklenburg is fighting for a second term against Charleston City Council member Mike Seekings.
A runoff is also being held for Charleston City Council District 3, with James Lewis, Jr. and Jason Sakran facing off for that seat.
Voters can cast their ballot from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Monday, the day before the runoff election.
To vote absentee, they must go to the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Office at 4367 Headquarters Road in North Charleston.
Click here for more information.
In the city of Charleston, a candidate must receive 50% plus one additional vote to win. Tecklenburg fell shy of that mark, bringing in 12,529 votes, or 48%, while Seekings finished in second place with 8,975 votes, 34%.
Four other candidates brought in the remaining 18% of the vote on Election Night.
In the Charleston City Council District 3 race, Lewis brought in 48% of the vote with Sakran a close second at 40%.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.