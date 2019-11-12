LIST: Warming shelters open in the Lowcountry as freezing temperatures approach

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 12, 2019 at 5:13 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 5:13 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Freezing temperatures are expected in the Lowcountry Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A freeze warning has been issued Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for most counties.

Warming shelters around the Lowcountry have started to announce openings for those who need a place to stay warm overnight.

Below is a continuously updating list with details:

  • St. Peter’s AME Church in Walterboro will open the doors at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Dinner will be served in the evening, and breakfast in the morning. Guests are welcome to stay until 8 a.m. in the morning.

