LIST: Warming shelters open in the Lowcountry as freezing temperatures approach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Freezing temperatures are expected in the Lowcountry Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
A freeze warning has been issued Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for most counties.
Warming shelters around the Lowcountry have started to announce openings for those who need a place to stay warm overnight.
Below is a continuously updating list with details:
- St. Peter’s AME Church in Walterboro will open the doors at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Dinner will be served in the evening, and breakfast in the morning. Guests are welcome to stay until 8 a.m. in the morning.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.