Live 5 exclusive: Jill Biden talks veteran issues in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During an event for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, former Second Lady Jill Biden spoke before a crowd of dozens at a North Charleston restaurant.
Biden focused on veterans’ issues during the meet-and-greet at My Three Sons of Charleston, which is owned by a military family.
She said her own experience in a military family inspired her platform during her time in the White House.
“Michelle Obama said to me, 'Jill, when we get elected, what are you going to work on?’ I said I want to work on military families,” Biden told Live 5 in an exclusive interview.
Biden’s father served in World War II, and her son, Beau, served a tour of duty in Iraq.
“We saw their needs and we talked to [veterans] and they said, ‘We need help in employment and education and health and wellness,'” she recalled.
If elected, Biden said she would also focus on cancer research and prevention – a personal cause following the death of her son, Beau, in 2015.
“I think that for us, one of the ways to keep moving forward was to find purpose, and so we started the Biden Cancer Initiative and one of the things Joe and I are committed to working on is to change the face of cancer as we know it,” she said.
The democratic primary in South Carolina will be on Feb. 29, 2020.
