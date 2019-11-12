Mt. Pleasant town council expected to vote on drafting letter to oppose area school changes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Mount Pleasant Town Council is set to discuss all of the changes being proposed to schools in the area.
Council is expected to vote on drafting a letter to the Charleston County Board of Trustees to oppose changes to partial and magnet programs. The letter will also ask the board to delay upcoming votes on such matters until more information is available.
This vote on drafting a letter comes as the school board made a number of votes Monday night on those changes. In regards to schools in the Mount Pleasant area, CCSD voted to eliminate the partial magnet status of James B. Edwards Elementary.
The CCSD board is set to meet with lawmakers on December 13th. More than 20 legislators have asked the district to halt all votes on the proposed changes until after they meet. The Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting is at 6 p.m.
