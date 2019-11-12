Nikki Haley says she still goes to counseling to deal with aftermath of Emanuel AME shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than four years after a gunman entered Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston and killed nine black parishioners in 2015, then-governor Nikki Haley says she still seeks professional help to deal with the pain.
In an interview with USA TODAY about her new book out Tuesday, Haley called it a healing process.
“And I choose to do that because I think because as long as you feel pain, you have to keep processing why,” she said. “I don’t know anyone, when you’ve gone through that, that you ever truly lose it. I think that mental health is very important.”
Haley did not go as far as to say she suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“It’s a process,” she said. “Four years later I’m so much stronger than I was, but the pain is still there. I don’t know if the pain will ever leave me. I can’t imagine that it will, but I know that I’m stronger now."
She added she struggled to write about it in her book for fear of judgment.
“I wanted the millions of Americans who struggle with tragedy and have felt something like that to know, you have to seek therapy, you have to help yourself, because its an endless spiral if you don’t.”
The book is called “With All Due Respect: Defending America With Grit and Grace” and gives a first-hand perspective of her time as U.N. Ambassador as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration.
