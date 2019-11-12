Police: Drunk passenger at Charleston airport told officers he wanted to be arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after he was pulled off a Frontier Airlines flight at Charleston International Airport Monday for being too drunk, according to an Aviation Authority police report.
Just after 7 p.m. Monday, two officers were dispatched to gate B5 for a drunk passenger who had been removed from the flight for being too drunk.
An employee wanted 33-year-old Nicholas Andrew Martinez out of the area because he couldn’t rebook on another Frontier flight Monday night, the report stated.
The officer explained the options to Martinez, but he refused to get a ride to a hotel, according to the report. When the officer explained to Martinez that he may be arrested if he stayed put, Martinez replied, “**** it, kill me,” according to the report.
The officer then asked Martinez if he really wanted to be arrested and Martinez said yes, the report stated.
He was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct.
