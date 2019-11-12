Police release report in N. Charleston gun battle that killed men, injured woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have released an investigative report that sheds more light in a North Charleston gun battle that left two men dead and a woman injured.
The shooting took the lives of 21-year-old Tariq Matthews from Moncks Corner and 20-year-old Nathaniel Delesline from North Charleston.
On Sunday night, officers responded to Hyatt Place on 2455 Prospect Dr. for two people being shot in the parking lot.
Officers found an unresponsive man lying between a Chrysler and a Nissan Altima, and another unresponsive man in the driver seat of the Chrysler.
Police also found a woman in the front passenger seat of the Chrysler with gunshot wounds to both of her legs.
Authorities reported that surveillance footage showed the Nissan arrive in the parking lot shortly followed by the Chrysler which pulled up to the driver’s side of the Nissan.
Investigators say the video appears to show both men having a brief conversation before the driver of the Nissan fired multiple shots into the Chrysler striking both occupants.
According to police, as the Chrysler rolled forward and struck a curb, the driver of the Nissan left his vehicle and approached the driver’s side window of the Chrysler.
Authorities said while the Nissan driver was at the driver’s side window of the Chrysler, someone inside the Chrysler fired several shots.
A report states the driver of the Nissan then fell to the ground in between the two vehicles.
