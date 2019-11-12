Report: Berkeley Co. man drank before killing family members, confessed to murders

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a man accused of stabbing to death his wife and pregnant stepdaughter at a home in Berkeley County confessed to the killings and said he had been drinking before stabbing the victims.
Deputies charged 38-year-old Anthony Lamar Gathers II with the murders of his wife, 38-year-old Lorice Gathers, and his stepdaughter, 22-year-old Shanique Hills.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released the investigative report on Tuesday which details the early Sunday morning incident which happened at a home on Clarine Drive in Goose Creek.
Details released included deputies finding Gathers’ 4-year-old daughter and step-grandson at the crime scene, and Gathers telling deputies that deputies had responded to the home in the past for physical fights between him and his wife.
When the responding deputy got to the home, he found the suspect’s wife lying in the driveway behind a vehicle. Hills’ body was also found at the driveway near a fence.
A report states that Gathers told the deputy he was responsible for the stabbings saying, “I did it,” “I was the one that called,” and “I will cooperate.”
As the deputy was approaching the scene he saw a small child standing near Hills’ body and a second child standing next to Gathers who was in the doorway of the home.
The deputy said while Gathers was being detained, Gathers was still on the phone with 911 operators until the deputy ordered him to put the phone down and get on the ground. The deputy reported he also saw the possible weapon on the ground near the suspect who was detained.
Another deputy arrived on scene and took the child who was standing near Hills into his patrol car. Both deputies cleared the home and took the second child into custody.
Authorities then attempted to talk to the victims, but reported that they could not find a pulse on either women.
A report states after deputies read Gathers his Miranda rights, Gathers said he understood them and provided “information that he felt was needed for court.”
After reminding the suspect that he did not have to speak, Gathers said he understood but wanted to let him know “what was needed.”
The suspect said the sheriff’s office had responded to the residence several times before because of physical fights between he and his wife “because they never liked each other and never got along.”
The suspect said the small child standing next to him was he and his wife’s 4-year-old daughter. The suspect said that after he arrived home from work early that morning, an argument between he and his wife ensued after he went through her cell phone and found text messages between her and her ex-boyfriend.
The deputy said the suspect admitted that he had been drinking prior to the argument and that the bottle was still on the table.
The deputy noted in his report that he reminded the suspect once more that he did not have to speak with him, however Gathers continued and said he stabbed both of the victims but would never hurt the children.
The incident report stated that he told deputies that he wanted his daughter to go with his parents and his step-grandson to got with his father. DSS was contacted and took the kids into custody.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.