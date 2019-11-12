SC State’s Fields Named STATS FCS National Freshman of the Week

CHICAGO – South Carolina State redshirt freshman Corey Fields was named FCS National Freshman of the Week, as announced by STATS, LLC.
Fields (QB, R-Fr., 6-0, 188,) a native of Hollywood, SC shattered the school record with seven touchdown passes – two more than the previous high – as South Carolina State beat Howard 62-21 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 333 yards and had a 231.283 passing efficiency rating, the second-highest among MEAC qualifiers this season. His TD passes went for 39, 5, 9, 43, 42, 14 and 6 yards.
South Carolina State wide receiver De’Montrez Burroughs has been named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced today.
Bulldog redshirt freshmen Corey Fields was named MEAC Rookie of the Week, while teammates Alex Taylor was selected as Offensive Lineman of the Week and Cliff Benjamin, was selected as Specialist of the Week.
Burroughs (WR, 6-2, 218, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.) had seven catches for 140 yards and set a school record for touchdowns catches in a game with five in the win over Howard.
Fields (QB, 6-0, 188, r-Fr., Hollywood, S.C.) had a career day, completing 18 of 29 passes for 333 yards and a program-record seven touchdowns. Fields tied Florida A&M’s Pat Bonner for second in MEAC history with seven touchdown passes in a single game.
Taylor (OL, 6-9, 310, r-Sr., Moncks Corner, S.C.) graded out at 98 percent and helped the Bulldogs accumulate 462 yards of offense (115 rushing and 347 passing) against Howard. He spearheaded an offensive line that allowed Fields to set a school record for touchdown passes with seven. He had four pancake blocks and didn’t yield any sacks.
Benjamin (P, 6-1, 190, Gr., Holly Hill, S.C.) registered three punts for 132 yards for an average of 44 yards with a long of 51 yards and three kicks inside the 20.