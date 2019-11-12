SC State’s Fields Named STATS FCS National Freshman of the Week

Fields (QB, R-Fr., 6-0, 188,) a native of Hollywood, SC shattered the school record with seven touchdown passes – two more than the previous high – as South Carolina State beat Howard 62-21 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 333 yards and had a 231.283 passing efficiency rating, the second-highest among MEAC qualifiers this season. His TD passes went for 39, 5, 9, 43, 42, 14 and 6 yards.