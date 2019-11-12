SC woman receives 5-digit payout after false imprisonment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County woman settled a lawsuit that claimed she had been falsely imprisoned for days before law enforcement realized they had arrested the wrong person.
Latarsha and Marlon Murray filed the suit against the town of St. Stephen, the St. Stephen Police Department, the Berkeley County Detention Center and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in May 2018.
Public documents state the Berkeley County Insurance Reserve Fund paid out $35,000 in connection with an incident on Aug. 12, 2017.
The suit states that at approximately 11 a.m. on that date, Latarsha Murray was driving with her children for lunch when a St. Stephen Police officer pulled her over for speeding. After running Murray’s license, the officer told her there was a warrant out for Murray’s arrest for a probation violation, the suit states. Murray told the officer she had never been on probation and could not be the person sought in the warrant.
The officer demanded Murray get out of the vehicle, handcuffed her and placed her in the patrol vehicle. The suit states the officer threatened to have the Department of Social Services come and take Murray’s children and Murray begged the officer to wait until her husband arrived at the scene so he could take care of them.
The officer “would not listen or take action to confirm whether Mrs. Murray was the person sought in the warrant,” even after Murray’s husband arrived and insisted his wife had never been on probation, the suit states.
Police took Murray to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where she was booked and placed into a holding cell where she remained for three days.
“While there, no one fingerprinted Mrs. Murray or performed any proper investigation to determine whether she was actually the person sought in the warrant,” the suit states.
An employee of the state’s Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services was sent from Beaufort County to the Berkeley County jail to pick up Murray and take her to Beaufort County. Upon arriving there on Aug. 15, 2017, the suit states, the DPPPS employee “quickly realized” Murray was not the wanted person and she was released from custody.
The lawsuit cited negligence, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress/outrage, unlawful search and seizure, and loss of consortium.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was not involved in Murray’s arrest. The Berkeley County Detention Center houses people arrested by local law enforcement agencies across Berkeley County.
