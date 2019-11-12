Williams earns Big South Defensive Player of the Week recognition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern defensive end Anton Williams earned Big South Defensive Player of the Week honors as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.
The junior posted a career-high 4.5 tackles for loss and added a late fumble recovery in the CSU 27-20 overtime win over Hampton this past Saturday.
Williams became the second Buccaneer to earn the conference's weekly honors, joining Nick Salley who earned Player of the Week recognition following CSU's 30-27 win over Gardner-Webb on November 2.
Williams posted six solo stops among his nine tackles in the game. He posted his first tackle for loss on the Hampton opening drive and added two more in the second quarter. He picked up his lone sack in the third quarter that ended a Hampton drive on the CSU side of the field.
In the overtime period, Williams came through with a huge play as he scooped up the loose ball and recovered the fumble on fourth down to end the game and secure the CSU win.
For the season, Williams sits second in the Big South in tackles for loss with 13.5, trailing only teammate Salley (15.0). He is also ranked sixth in the conference with 5.0 sacks on the year and second with two fumble recoveries.
The Buccaneers continue Big South play this weekend as CSU travels to Clinton, S.C. for a Saturday kickoff against Presbyterian College at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.