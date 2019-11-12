You Paid For It: Repairs for the storm-damaged Moncks Corner DMV

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Department of Motor Vehicles office shut down after heavy wind and rain ruined the inside of the building on the Fourth of July.
The storm hit hard and fast; a microburst ripped the roof and exposed several businesses in the plaza to destructively heavy rain. Those store owners were left salvaging what they could.
“We are just super thankful it was on a holiday when people weren’t inside. It could have been a whole lot worse than what it is. We can definitely replace the equipment but couldn’t do the same with our employees or customers,” said DMV Director of Field Services Courtney Jackson after that severe weather.
The DMV confirmed damage to their part of the building and contents totaled $78,500.
That does not include the cost of ruined IT equipment, which is still being settled and should be covered by insurance.
15 employees worked at the Moncks Corner branch, said the DMV spokesperson Tuesday. Some are now working at the Ladson office to help with the overflow there.
The DMV has also been running a CARES vehicle, which is essential a mobile DM office, in the parking lot. That unit has seven employees.
The DMV reently announced the new location will be on South Hwy 52 about a mile from the old office.
It will have 12 counters and new renovations. That spot will cost $120,000 per year to lease.
The DMV tells us they hope to be into the new DMV location in Moncks Corner by Thanksgiving.
It will offer the same services as the old location except for the motorcycle skills test.
That specific test will have to be completed at the Ladson DMV location.
