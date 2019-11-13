Charleston Co. veteran treatment court needs more mentors

“After serving our country, too many veterans are experiencing mental health issues, substance abuse, and homelessness, which can often land them in the criminal justice system. Veterans treatment courts, like those in Charleston and Beaufort County provide the counseling, care, and support veterans need to help address these challenges and more successfully transition to civilian life,” an email from Cunningham said. “The House passed H.R. 886, the Veteran Treatment Courts Coordination Act of 2019, to support treatment courts nationwide. This bipartisan legislation establishes a program providing grants, training, and technical assistance to help state and local governments develop and maintain veteran treatment courts, getting veterans treatment instead of jail.”