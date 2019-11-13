The Citadel’s upset big comes up short against Georgia

First the 6-foot-5, 225-pound freshman weaved through defenders for a layup. Then he drop-stepped for a stop-and-pop jumper, sank a 3 on a transition play, then exploded down the lane to take a pass for a dunk. Next, he spread the love with a pass to Tyree Crump to set up a 3, then added two free throws. In a span of four minutes, he either scored or assisted on 14-straight points to give Georgia a 74-65 lead.