City of Charleston helping fund land purchase for affordable housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is helping fund the purchase of land for a new affordable housing project that would build 75 townhomes in West Ashley.
The units would be on close to nine acres of land off Ashley River Road and Dogwood Avenue.
The ultimate goal of the project is to build affordable townhomes for low-to-moderate income families who want to buy property, according to Geona Shaw Johnson, the city’s director of housing and community development.
“Your teachers, your firemen, folks that are starting out in their careers that want to purchase a home versus paying rent,” Johnson said. “Which in some cases can be equally as expensive or sometimes even more.”
City officials said the townhomes would serve people making between 65 percent to 120 percent of the area median income.
For perspective, a single person in that range would make between $35,000 to $65,000 a year. A family of four in that range would make between $50,000 and $93,000 a year.
The current plans consist of two-and three-bedroom units.
Tuesday night, Charleston city council unanimously voted to approve a loan of $1.3 million in LDC settlement primary funds for the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation to give to developer Homes for Hope, Inc. to purchase the land.
Johnson said the project is expected to take just over two years to complete, with construction expected to begin in summer 2020.
Developer Homes of Hope has not yet responded to requests for comment on the plans.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.