Classroom Champions: A Georgetown County teacher wants reading games for her third graders

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A teacher in Georgetown wants to encourage a love of reading for students.
Melissa Chastain teaches third grade at Plantersville Elementary. Her students are eager learners. She says like many children their age, they learn more effectively when given the opportunity to use their hands.
Chastain wants hands-on reading activities for her students called "Can Do Reading Games."
This project got some donations when it was first featured a few weeks ago, but she still needs $218. If she doesn't get the money by November 24, she'll have to pull the project and try again at a later date.
Let's send these students home for the holidays with some good news.
Make a donation to Chastain’s project on the Donors Choose website and become a Live 5 Classroom Champion.
If you’d like to support the students at Plantersville Elementary School, click the link here.
Your contributions are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
Every Wednesday at 7:30, look for a Lowcountry classroom to support.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.