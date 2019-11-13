Coastal Carolina Comes Up Short Against Northern Kentucky

Jones hit a bucket to pull Coastal to within 67-66 before forward Karl Harris made a pair of free throws for Northern Kentucky to make it a three-point margin. From there, the Chanticleers had three-point attempts from junior guard Keishawn Brewton and junior forward Garrick Green that missed the mark. However, Green was fouled on his last second attempt, giving him three free throw attempts, but he made only two of them.