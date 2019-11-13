Deputies announce additional safety checkpoint in Dorchester Co. for Thursday

“The holidays are a special time for every community, and it’s more important than ever for us to stress the importance of safe driving habits,” Dorchester County Sheriff, L C Knight said. “We know everyone is rushing around, finishing those last-minute errands and attending various holiday parties. But before you ever head out to the festivities, make sure you plan a sober ride home, because driving drunk should never be an option. Help us spread the message: Even one drink is one drink too many.”