Deputies announce additional safety checkpoint in Dorchester Co. for Thursday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says it is adding an additional safety checkpoint beginning Thursday afternoon to two previously announced checkpoints already planned.
Deputies will conduct a checkpoint Thusday beginning at abotu 2 p.m. along Highway 165 between Summerville and Ravenel, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rick Carson.
Carson earlier this week said the agency’s patrol unit, saturation team and traffic unit would be conducting sobriety and driver’s license checkpoints in the area of Orangeburg and Boone Hill Roads between Tuesday and Thursday.
The checkpoints are being conducted in response to increased complaints about speeding, reckless driving and failure to comply with traffic signals, he said.
“The driver will be checked for possible impairment, a valid driver’s license, proper child restraints (when applicable) and any other violations that may be visible to deputies,” Carson said.
Deputies are working with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration and Target Zero to help prevent drinking and driving.
“The holidays are a special time for every community, and it’s more important than ever for us to stress the importance of safe driving habits,” Dorchester County Sheriff, L C Knight said. “We know everyone is rushing around, finishing those last-minute errands and attending various holiday parties. But before you ever head out to the festivities, make sure you plan a sober ride home, because driving drunk should never be an option. Help us spread the message: Even one drink is one drink too many.”
Deputies say drunk driving isn’t the only risk. Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem for men and women.
Deputies: Party with a plan
Deputies are warning drivers that if they plan on drinking, they should not plan on driving. The sheriff’s office released these guidelines to help keep the roads safe during the holiday season:
- First and foremost: Plan ahead. Be honest with yourself: You know whether you’ll be drinking. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously — your friends are relying on you.
- Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.