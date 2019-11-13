Deputies investigate social media post about high school student bringing rifle to campus

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether charges will be filed against a high school student who had a hunting rifle in his vehicle at school.
Deputies say a Battery Creek High School student photographed a hunting rifle in another student’s pickup truck and posted it to social media with the caption, “At school with it.” Deputies say they interviewed both students and have found no indication that the student with the rifle had any intention of harming students or staff.
“Regardless of whether the student had any intention of violence, having a firearm/weapon on school property violated state law,” a release from the sheriff’s office states.
Deputies have not yet released the identities of the students involved.
The case remains under investigation.
