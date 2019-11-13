Early surge sends Furman past CSU Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Furman used an early shooting surge Tuesday night to down the Charleston Southern men's basketball team 91-47, knocking down 11 treys to build a lead and pull away down the stretch.
Travis Anderson paced the Bucs (1-2) with a career-high 14 points, but the visiting Paladins (3-0) had five players in double figures including a double-double from Noah Gurley to grab a win in front of a packed Buccaneer Field House crowd.
Malik Battle added nine points – all in the second half as the Bucs shot .500 from the floor over the final 20 minutes after knocking down just six buckets in the opening frame.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. dished-out four assists in the loss and pulled down eight rebounds while Anderson added four assists and knocked down a pair of three-point shots.
How It Happened
Furman grabbed an early lead scoring the first eight points before the Bucs cut it to a 12-6 margin.
The Paladins shot .545 from the floor in the first half extending their lead to a 48-14 margin at the break as CSU shot .182 over the first 20 minutes.
CSU came out in the second half and shot .500 from the floor including a quartet of treys but couldn't cut back into the early deficit.
Clay Mounce scored a game-high 19 points to lead five Paladin scorers in double figures as CSU got career days from Travis Anderson (14 points) and Malik Battle (nine points) in the loss.
News and Notes
Travis Anderson scored a career-high 14 points Tuesday night finishing 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep.
Tuesday's loss was the first at home to Furman in series history of the Bucs after taking the first four.
Malik Battle provided a spark for the CSU offense off the bench in the second half knocking down tough shots scoring nine points on a 4-of-6 night from the floor.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. paced the Bucs on the boards for a second-straight contest grabbing eight while dishing out four assists.
Up Next
CSU continues their November gauntlet as they head to Dayton for a Saturday night affair before taking on No. 3 Michigan State Monday night on the Big Ten Network. Tipoff from Dayton, Ohio is slated for 7 p.m. inside UD Arena, the home of the NCAA First Four, and can be viewed on Fox Sports Ohio as well as ESPN+.