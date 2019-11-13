FIRST ALERT: Record cold will give way to a wet end to the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Record low temperatures were tied Wednesday morning at Charleston International Airport as Arctic air spilled into the Southeast United States. The record of 29° dated back to 1941. Despite sunny skies today, highs will struggle to reach 50°, over 20° below average for this time of the year. In fact, if we do not reach 51° we will set a new record for coldest daytime high temperature for November 13th at Charleston International. Another cold night is expected across the Lowcountry, although temperatures will average about 5° warmer than this morning. Thursday morning temperatures will range from 30° near I-95 to the upper 30s/40° near the beaches.