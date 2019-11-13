FIRST ALERT: Record cold will give way to a wet end to the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Record low temperatures were tied Wednesday morning at Charleston International Airport as Arctic air spilled into the Southeast United States. The record of 29° dated back to 1941. Despite sunny skies today, highs will struggle to reach 50°, over 20° below average for this time of the year. In fact, if we do not reach 51° we will set a new record for coldest daytime high temperature for November 13th at Charleston International. Another cold night is expected across the Lowcountry, although temperatures will average about 5° warmer than this morning. Thursday morning temperatures will range from 30° near I-95 to the upper 30s/40° near the beaches.
A coastal storm will develop later this week bringing a quick end to the sunshine and dry weather that moved in today. Rain will become likely Thursday night and into Friday morning. Rain may die down Friday afternoon or evening before ramping back up Friday night and possibly into Saturday. With the increase in clouds, and a chilly airmass in place, highs will be in the 50s, at best, through Saturday.
TODAY: Sunny and Cold. High 50.
THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 55.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 55.
SATURDAY: Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 53.
SUNDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 58.
